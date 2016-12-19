Tristan Thompson: Khloe Kardashian’s BF Welcomes Baby With Jordan Craig

Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s man, Tristan Thompson, is a father! The NBA player’s ex-GF, Jordan Craig, has reportedly given birth to their precious baby, and we could not be happier that their little one arrived healthy and strong!

Tristan Thompson, 25, and his ex-girlfriend Jordan (Jordy) Craig reportedly welcomed a sweet baby boy, Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, into the world on Dec. 12, E! News reported! This is both Tristan and Jordy’s first child — how exciting! And he actually was there for the birth, reportedly thanks to his CURRENT girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe reportedly brought Tristan back from Cleveland on her flight on Dec. 11, and spent the evening with her at Kris Jenner’s house; around 5 a.m. he headed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The baby arrived just before 12PM, and Tristan headed back to Ohio after being there — Khloe met him at the airport afterward to fly back with him.

News that Tristan had a baby mama first broke in October when Jordan posted her first baby bump pic on Instagram. “Although watching and feeling you grow everyday has made my pregnancy such an unforgettable, magical experience..words cannot express how anxious and excited I am to finally meet you!” Jordan captioned the sweet moving photo that showed her rubbing her tummy. “Mommy loves you so much! Muah-Muah-Muah!!!!”

Going to miss my bump..but the best is yet to come! 😬🤗 Vest: @AzurraDubai A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

And since she and Tristan broke up only recently, it was immediately assumed that the baby is Tristan’s — and fans were right! Apparently Jordan and Tristan were even living together as of September, at least according to MediaTakeOut, and they were “planning on raising a family together.” But then Khloe reportedly “stole” Tristan away from Jordy, and the new mom is “doing the best she can under the circumstances, and preparing to get whatever legal compensation that her and her Tristan’s baby are entitled to.”

We just hope every party involved can get along for the sake of the child! And congrats again to Jordan and Tristan on welcoming a sweet little baby. What an amazing experience!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tristan’s new son will have a negative impact on his relationship with Khloe?

