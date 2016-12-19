Mariah Carey Throws Major Shade At Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato: I Don’t Know Them At All

Shots fired! Mariah Carey’s Dec. 18th visit to ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen turned into a diss fest when she played ‘Plead The Fifth, Diva Edition’! Mariah claimed not to know who Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato were when her former feuds with the young stars were brought up, and things got intense! Watch her throw major shade!

BURN! Mariah Carey, 46, finally clapped back at Demi Lovato, 24, and her past comments about the “legend” that weren’t so friendly when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Dec. 18! AND, no one was off limits when Mariah threw shade at Ariana Grande, 23, and gave a stiff eyebrow when asked about the “I don’t know her” diss to Jennifer Lopez, 47! Let’s break this shade session down!

If there’s a line, you know it will be crossed on WWHL with Andy Cohen, 48, especially if Mariah Carey is in the clubhouse. When the veteran pop diva played the show’s signature game, “Plead The Fifth”, things got pretty tense when her former feuds with Ari and Demi were hashed up. “Demi Lovato, I didn’t know this, she kind of shaded you on social media,” Andy said, adding, “She made assumptions about Ariana Grande, and she said, ‘Mariah’s a legend and she’s so talented but she disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez].’ What would you say to Demi?”

Mariah — who’s claimed in the past that she “doesn’t know” Jennifer, despite Jlo’s claims that they’ve met “many times before” — went in on the subject of Demi’s past comments about her from June 2016.

”I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” Mariah said about Demi. “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle s–t, Ok?” WOW. Mariah with the shots! It seems as though Mariah is leaving the ball in Demi’s court to fire back…

Having a moment with @bravoandy tonight on @bravowwhl. 11/10c A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:40pm PST

The shade didn’t end there though — At one point, Andy mentioned how Ariana was slated as a young Mariah Carey in the “early stages” of her career. But, Mariah didn’t appear to be aware of that tid bit. “I don’t know when early in the career was… Honestly I’m not familiar, I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music,” Mariah said. Obviously, the audience roared after her response.

When Andy brought up JLo, Mariah surprisingly stayed quiet on the subject. When he asked Mariah if she knew Jennifer “at this point,” she didn’t say a word. However, an audience member yelled, “No!”, and Mariah’s body language said it all. She pointed in the audience member’s direction and raised her eyebrow, which was a very telling face that the singer usually does when she silently tells us what we already know.

Let us remind you that Demi’s June 16, 2016 comment was the second diss delivered by the young star. Demi’s first diss was first served on Instagram, the same day, June 16. She randomly responded to a fan’s meme of a side-by-side photo of Mariah on the left of the snap, and Ariana on the right. The photo was captioned “when you order it online vs. when it arrives,” seemingly throwing shade at Ari. Demi replied to the fan’s photo, “You got it the wrong way around honey.” Then, comment about Mariah treating JLo “nasty” followed. Ouch.

Not long after her Instagram outburst, Demi spoke about her candid comments July 21, 2016. When asked if she ever heard from Mariah’s people on the matter, Demi said: “I’m sure she’s sitting on diamond records not giving a f–k what I have to say,” to Billboard, adding, “That’s fine. I don’t even give a f–k what I have to say. That’s why I just say it.” One thing is for sure — Demi speaks her mind!

Before Mariah’s WWHL appearance Dec. 18, she’s never fired back at Demi’s comments. But, it’s Demi’s turn now, so we’ll have to wait and see if she keeps quiet or goes back for another round of battle with Mariah. And, where’s Ariana in the midst of all this?

