‘Flip Or Flop’ Ending After Christina & Tarek’s Split? — Shocking New Report

Oh, no! A new report claims that ‘Flip Or Flop’ will end now that the show’s stars, Christina and Tarek El Moussa, have announced their separation from each other.

Is Flip Or Flop headed towards cancellation? As the show’s hosts, Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, make headlines for confirming their 7-month separation from each other, rumors are now swirling that their show is about to be over, too. Sadly for fans, E! Online is reporting that the show will end in 2017.

New episodes will be filmed in the new year, the report claims, but that’s only to fulfill contractual obligations. Once they’ve done that, the report claims that Flip Or Flop might be coming to an end for good. “The show will end after that,” a source shared with the outlet.

The couple were married for seven years and have two beautiful children together. In their original announcement, they claimed they would continue to work together, but now it seems that might not be the case. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” the joint statement, released on Monday, December 12, read.

As for the network, HGTV, they refuse to confirm or deny whether the rumors of a 2017 ending. “HGTV is currently airing episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and the series will continue production as scheduled,” the network told the outlet in a statement. They also shared that they “admire and appreciate” the work Christina and Tarek have done together on the reality home improvement series.

