Blac Chyna Fights With ‘Heartbroken’ Rob Kardashian Over Dream: See Shocking Messages

And the drama continues! Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian got into it AGAIN in a heated Instagram exchange on Dec. 18. Rob posted a photo of Dream Kardashian after Blac left him, and Blac told him to ‘stop’ with the whining in the comments. Rob responded to Blac and said he’s absolutely ‘heartbroken.’ See their messages here!

Rob Kardashian, 29, shared a precious new photo of Dream Kardashian, 1 month, which has now been deleted off of his page, and captioned the picture, “I really miss this girl… Never felt so in love with someone the way I do with you Dream! Look she has her thumbs up… Never thought a woman would try to take my happiness when all I wanted was to make her happy. Man this is awful. Closing my eyes cuz this is draining.”

It didn’t take long for Blac Chyna, 28, to respond to Rob’s heartbreaking message. She wrote in the comments section, “Rob stop it man! I sent you this pic!” Rob replied to Blac’s message, “@blacchyna and u texting me on my comment section on here proving my point even more. U blocked me and it’s f***ed up and I’m heart broken. I loved every inch of you.”

This is just the latest in Rob and Blac’s breakup drama. In a series of Snapchat videos, Rob claims that Blac left him and took Dream and King Cairo, 4, with her. He posted devastating videos of his empty house. Blac fired back at Rob on Instagram, alleging he is “mentally ill” and “abusive.”

To top it all off, Blac’s Instagram page was hacked! The hacker posted alleged texts between Blac and other men, as well as alleged messages about Blac’s plan to trademark the Kardashian name. Blac has promised fans an explanation to all the drama, but she has yet to share any more information.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Blac will get back together? Let us know!