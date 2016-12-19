Click to Skip Ad
Karrueche Tran V. Bella Hadid: Lace-Up Jeans Showdown In Same Denim

Katrina_Mitzeliotis Mon, December 19, 2016 5:34pm EST by Katrina Mitzeliotis 4 Comments
Karrueche Tran Bella Hadid same jeans
Karrueche Tran and Bella Hadid were totally twinning with their sexy denim, but who do you think wore the lace-up Made Gold jeans better? Check out this edgy fashion face-off and be sure to VOTE.

This sexy, lace-up style is certainly turning heads as both Karrueche Tran, 28, and Bella Hadid, 20, rocked the same sexy denim — and there’s no missing their serious street-style statement in this edgy look. While both gals kept it sexy in all-black-everything ensembles, who do you think wore them better? Let’s investigate.

Bella was the first to don the jeans as she served up some serious model-off-duty realness on Nov. 13, putting her endless legs on display thanks to the lace-up detailing. She stayed true to the sexy vibe and flashed her bra beneath a completely sheer shirt as she added a leather jacket, which took the look to a new level. She pulled her hair back, keeping the focus on the outfit, and added a red lip to really make the outfit pop — she was totally working it! Whether she’s on the runway, the red carpet or even just the sidewalk, Bella’s style always turns heads — and her latest look was no exception.

Bella is clearly a major trendsetter! In fact, Karrueche rocked the jeans a week later, sticking to all black from head-to-toe, just like Bella! She paired them with ankle-strap sandals and a plunging top, layering a jacket over the look and pulling her hair back into a high ponytail, which drew more attention to her cleavage in the sexy shirt. Kae’s version def seemed a bit more dressed up, while Bella’s was a bit more effortless — they totally made the look their own!


Now that you’ve seen both looks, who do you think wore the Made Gold lace-up “Bianca” jeans better? Check out the face-off above and VOTE.

