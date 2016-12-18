Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead: The Original Kim Kardashian Dies At 99 After Heart Attack

REX

This is so sad. Zsa Zsa Gabor has reportedly passed away at the age of 99. The iconic actress and socialite died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, Dec. 18. Get all the heartbreaking details here.

Zsa Zsa Gabor hit the milestone age of 99 years old on Feb. 6, 2016, but just a few months later, on Dec. 18, she passed away due to a heart attack, TMZ reports. Zsa Zsa was allegedly rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sadly, Zsa Zsa has suffered numerous different health conditions over the years. Just this past February, she was rushed to the hospital after having trouble breathing. And in 2002, she was partially paralyzed after a terrible car accident, and she later suffered a stroke in 2005. In 2010, she broke her hip and suffered a concussion, and a year later she had her right leg amputated due to an infection, reports FOX News.

Zsa Zsa, who would have turned 100 in February, and her sister Eva were socialites in Beverly Hills for decades, many many years ago. Zsa Zsa was actually married to Conrad Hilton, Paris‘s grandfather, from 1942-1947. Some even called her the original Kim Kardashian, TMZ claims. And get this — she was married NINE times!

Zsa Zsa Gabor is survived by her final husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt. They were married in 1986.

Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Zsa Zsa during this difficult time.

