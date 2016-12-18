Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Football baby! Potential rookie of the year Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 18th at 8:30pm EST. Don’t miss a single down of this NFL game and watch it all online here.

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and might be Tampa Bay’s toughest opponent this season. The Cowboys are coming off their second loss of the year and will be looking to earn an NFC East title and a first round bye with a win against the Bucs in Dallas. The Cowboys have enjoyed the services of their rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, 23, who will look to take the Boys to 12-2 with a win against Jameis Winston, 22, and the Bucs. WATCH COWBOYS VS. BUCCANEERS ONLINE HERE.

Two of the youngest QB’s in the NFL will be chasing the rock around the field and the odds are stacked in the favor of Dak who took over for Cowboys’ injured starter Tony Romo, 36. Dak is hoping to bounce back after dropping their last game, 10-7, to the New York Giants on Dec. 11th. In that game, Dak only had 165 yard and a single touchdown after giving up 2 picks. He will have to do better than that to get past the stout defense of Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay is straight rolling into this big game in Dallas. The Bucs have won 5 games in a row and 7 of their last 9. If anyone can hand the Cowboys a loss it is the tough defense of Tampa Bay. They will only need to continue to protect the ball, pound the ground game and open the field in the air to have a good shot at a big upset against the Cowboys.

