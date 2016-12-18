YouTube Star Gabriel Conte Marries Jess Bauer — See The Gorgeous Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats are in order! YouTube star Gabriel Conte married his sweetheart, Jess Bauer, over the weekend in Sydney, Australia. See the stunning pics here!

“12 • 18 • 16,” YouTube star Gabriel Conte, 22, wrote alongside a gorgeous pic from their wedding day — one he posted on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 18. He and his new wife, Jess Bauer, 21, exchanged “I dos” in front of their family and friends, under a sunny sky, in Sydney, Australia, according to Just Jared.

mr & mrs A photo posted by Jess Conte (@jess.conte) on Dec 18, 2016 at 12:14am PST

Jess nearly posted the same exact picture, but her caption read, “mr & mrs.” Aww!

As you can see in the photos, Jess wore a beautiful wedding gown. It looks a ballroom style dress, and she looked amazing in it.

Not many more details about the wedding are out there at this time, but Gabriel and Jess surprised fans when they announced their engagement in the fall. We’re actually shocked to see they got married so quickly after their engagement, but maybe Gabriel didn’t want to waste anymore time putting a ring on Jess’ finger.

Gabriel actually shared a picture of himself proposing to Jess just three months ago, writing, “Once we met it only took me a few days to realize I was going to marry this girl one day. But it took me much longer to get the guts to ask her. This year Jesus has completely changed my life in a way I would’ve never imagined to happen so soon. It’s all thanks to Him for putting the most stunning, kind, beautiful, humble (the list goes on and on) girl in my life. Who would’ve thought the woman God was preparing for me was all the way in Australia haha! This is probably the part where I would go on to say “I’m marrying the girl of my dreams” but that’s not entirely true. Jess isn’t the girl of my dreams. She is SO FAR GREATER than any girl I could’ve ever conceptualized in my head as “the perfect girl.” Thank you Jesus for blowing my mind with the most unbelievable woman I’ve ever laid my eyes on! Freaking stoked to marry you Jess Bauer! ☺️💕.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Gabriel Conte and Jess Bauer getting married so young? Tell us how you feel below!

