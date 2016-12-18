Drake Spotted In Vegas With JLo Again: Are They Hooking Up?

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Well look who was taking in another incredible Jennifer Lopez show in Las Vegas! It’s Drake! The rapper, who’s rumored to be smitten with JLo herself, was spotted in the audience of her Vegas show on December 17 looking truly enraptured with her performance. Are these two hooking up or not?

Two shows in one week? Drake, 30, is one serious Jennifer Lopez fan. Drake was apparently so impressed by the first time that he saw JLo’s “All I Have” residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on December 11, that just had to go again! He was spotted in the audience of her Saturday, December 17 show in some deluxe seats, and nothing could tear his eyes away from the stage.

Maybe it had something to do with the fact that last time he was there, he got to get up close and personal with Jennifer, 47! After her incredible performance, she posted an adorable selfie with Drake, captioned “#lovehim.” So cute! Drake reposted the pic, but captioned it with just the heart-eyed emoji. Someone’s in love!

Drake decided after that fateful meet up that he’d be totally down to date JLo, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Well, duh! Drake was apparently so excited to meet one of his idols, and have such a pretty woman fawn over him, that he “took about three dozen selfies” and couldn’t stop hugging her! That’s too adorable.

There’s nothing stopping them from giving this relationship the old college try! Drake recently broke things off with Rihanna after a short-lived, but passionate relationship. JLo split with her longtime boyfriend, Casper Smart. Maybe starting something with Drake is next?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and JLo are hooking up? Tell us in the comments!

