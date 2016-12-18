Blac Chyna Allegedly Disses Kris Jenner Over Kardashian Trademark Battle

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Did Blac Chyna totally slam Kris Jenner over the right to use the family name once she marries Rob Kardashian? If the texts that were leaked in the alleged hack of her phone are real, then that’s exactly what she did! Check out the serious diss here!

“When I get married 7-7-17, I will just trademark it then,” Blac Chyna, 28, allegedly wrote to her lawyer in a text dated Dec. 7. “But f**k it. I’m not gonna ask Kris [Jenner]. Is it easier when I’m married [?]” she wrote, adding a “thinking” emoji at the end of the message.

Wow! If these leaked texts, which were screenshots posted to Blac’s Instagram in an alleged hack on Dec. 17, are legit, then Blac was really serious about going ahead with her decision to use fiancé Rob Kardashian‘s last name for her business and social media ventures. Which would have ruffled some feathers, as the Kardashian clan was NOT about that plan and had even filed court documents to try and stop her.

In another round of texts, Blac allegedly asks her lawyer to hold off on captioning something until she “wins,” seemingly still referring to the use of the Kardashian name trademark battle. “Please change the caption,” she allegedly wrote in a text dated Dec. 8. “Until all this clears please. I don’t want people think I’m being shady. Until me win. We. Lol.”

Whoa, “me”? Was that a Freudian slip? If these are really Blac’s messages was she hinting at not only trying to win the battle to get Rob’s name, but also a plan to leave the 29-year-old reality TV star after getting what she wanted? Ouch! Check out all of Blac’s alleged texts to her lawyer in the gallery above.

Now that Rob and Blac appear to be in the middle of a seriously messy breakup that is playing out all across social media, we think trying to change her last name is at the bottom of her list of priorities. And because Blac hasn’t officially come out saying that these texts are fake, we have to take them at face value for now.

