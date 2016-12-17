Christina El Moussa ‘Disgusted’ By Tarek El Moussa & The Nanny’s Relationship

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook

Christina and Tarek El Moussa may have decided to work things out for the sake of their family, but some things can’t easily be forgotten! Christina is still ‘disgusted’ by her husband’s affair with the nanny. Get the EXCLUSIVE here!

Despite having been separated for nearly eight months, Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, have decided to give love another try! But it will probably be a while before they can get completely back to normal, especially because Christina is still upset about Tarek’s indiscretions with their former nanny, Alyssa Logan!

Although it was no surprise to hear that Tarek was attracted to Alyssa, Christina was still shocked to hear he actually made a move on their 23-year-old nanny, whom they trusted to watch their two kids! “Christina wasn’t surprised to find out Tarek and Alyssa were hooking up, but she was kind of disgusted because she’s so young and she was their employee,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Okay, so Alyssa is definitely of legal age to engage in any relations with Tarek, but we can see how the 12-year gap between the two may be a little disturbing to his estranged wife.

But the good news is that the situation between Tarek and Alyssa didn’t seem to be anything more than a fling. “Tarek and Alyssa weren’t together for long, it only lasted a couple of months—it was a classic rebound romance and burned very bright, very quick before just fizzling out,” the insider added. “Tarek swears to Christina though that nothing happened while they were still together, and she does believe him.” That’s a great sign!

Even though Christina is having a little bit of a hard time coping with Tarek’s past actions, it’s great to see that she is taking steps to forgive and forget. We really hope that the couple, who originally wed in 2009, can continue to work through their issues and start to rebuild a life together!

