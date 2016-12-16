Gary Anderson: 5 Things About The Man Christina El Moussa’s Reportedly Dating After Split

Did Christina El Moussa already flip the flop of her breakup? After separating from Tarek El Moussa, her husband of seven years, the HGTV star has reportedly started dating Gary Anderson. Get to know more about Gary and what led to this possible new romance.

1. Gary worked with Christina and Tarek before their split.

Talk about mixing business and pleasure. Shortly after Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, announced they were splitting to “reevaluate” their marriage and professional life, there was talk that she was already seeing someone! That person in question is allegedly Gary Anderson, a contractor who did work for Tarek and Christina while the Flip Or Flop couple was still together, according to TMZ.

2. He may also be a real estate agent.

Along with the news that Christina and Gary are dating, TMZ included a picture of one Gary Anderson from First Team, a real estate agency. Mr. Anderson is listed as working in Yorba Linda, California.

UPDATE: Gary has reportedly been divorced twice! Details can be found right here.

3. He reportedly witnessed the event that split up the El Moussas.

When Christina and Tarek announced their breakup on Dec. 12, it shocked Flip Or Flop fans everywhere. Yet, they had been secretly estranged since a May 2016 incident that required a visit from the authorities! California deputies went to the El Moussa home after reportedly receiving a call about a “suicidal” man with a gun. When they arrived, a witness claimed they saw Tarek take a gun with him before going up a hiking trail behind the home.

That witness was reportedly Gary, who was at a neighbor’s house the day of the alleged incident. He went over and comforted the crying and shaking Christina, who supposedly told him about Tarek and the gun. (Later, they clarified that Tarek took it for protection from “mountain lions and rattlesnakes.”)

4. He’s not a Becky With The Good Hair.

Christina and Tarek haven’t been together since May 23, according to PEOPLE magazine. Still, it’s not like she and Gary were fooling around behind Tarek’s back. Christina and Gary didn’t begin this romantic relationship until “months after the incident.”

5. Tarek won’t be jealous of Gary.

“We have both dated other people following the separation,” Christina and Tarek said in the statement that confirmed their split. While they work out how to co-parent their two children (Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1) while running their business, it seems the last thing Christina and Tarek are concerned with is whom the other is dating.

Are you still in shock over Christina and Tarek’s breakup, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.