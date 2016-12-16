‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina El Moussa﻿ Trying To Work Things Out With Tarek

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Christina El Moussa is finding out it’s harder to let go from estranged hubby Tarek than she originally thought. Despite reports that she’s moved on to dating the family’s contractor Gary Anderson, she’s not ready to give up on her marriage just yet. We’ve got all the details.

Though Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 35, shocked the world Dec. 12 by revealing that they’ve been separated since May and have been seeing other people, apparently the big announcement is causing them to have a change of heart. The couple is still going to work on their HGTV show Flip or Flop together, but now they also want to work on repairing their troubled marriage as well, according to TMZ. Hey, if they can work such magic on broken down homes, they can surely use those skills when it comes to their relationship!

The couple have been in touch lately about how to resolve their issues, and according to the site they really want to do what’s best for their two beautiful children, six-year-old daughter Taylor and one-year-old son Brayden. Tarek has moved out of the family’s $3 million Orange County, CA home, only to be replaced by a fleet of nannies, and that has to be so hard and confusing for the kids.

However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Things are not good with their relationship and its not looking like that will improve soon or ever. They both realize how much money they are leaving on the table separately, so they are doing all they can to be civil. They they both hope the holidays come fast so people’s interests will be elsewhere and they can move on with the illusion they are staying together and people will still enjoy the show. Because keeping the show is very important.”

Tarek and Christina went out on a recent coffee run together Dec. 15, but it looked so incredibly staged and awkward. While they seemed to be talking and getting along, there was no mistaking that they were very aware that they were being filmed the whole time. They put on brave faces, even mustering up the world’s most uncomfortable hug before going their separate ways.

Christina has reportedly been dating the family contractor Gary Anderson, which is going to make things totally uncomfortable going forward. In their separation announcement the couple said, “We have both dated other people following the separation. But neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship.” For her to date someone who works so closely with both of them has to be so awkward for Tarek! If the pair wants to really get things back on track with repairing their marriage, her rumored liason with Gary has got to go.

