Kanye West Will Have To ‘Deal With Mental Issues For Life’ — ‘Recovering’ From Breakdown

Poor Kanye West! Even though the rapper was released from the hospital after his breakdown, he’ll have to ‘deal with mental issues for life,’ according to a brand new report. Yeezy is still ‘recovering’ from the ordeal and has a long road ahead of him.

Kanye West, 39, was discharged from UCLA Medical Center on Nov. 30, but he’s not in the clear yet. Although it may seem like he’s pursuing a healthier lifestyle at this point, there’s still work to be done. “He’s recovering, but not recovered,” a source tells People. “He’s sick and every day he gets better.” Luckily, his close friends have the utmost faith that he will make a full recovery and comeback. “This is something he will deal with for life, but he can conquer it.” At the time, the entertainer was reportedly suffering from “temporary psychosis” brought on by sleep deprivation and dehydration, but at last he can finally look forward to getting the rest and relaxation he needs.

The “Famous” rapper has definitely been keeping a low profile, but he did make time for a meeting with Donald Trump, 70, in New York City on Dec. 13. Fans were totally shocked, since he was released from the hospital nearly two weeks prior. He reportedly jetted to the Big Apple to find a psychiatrist on the east coast, but obviously had other plans in mind as well. On the plus side, Ye did look content during his 15-minute chat with the President-Elect, giving us hope that he’s in better spirits these days, since he’s obviously had a very traumatic year.

Kanye reportedly showed warning signs as early as Halloween, and Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery is allegedly what sent him over the edge. “He wasn’t making a lot of sense when he talked, and he was texting a lot of strange stuff to people,” the publication’s source said. This incident is “what set off” his breakdown as “he was teetering on the edge.” Luckily, the power couple seems to be sticking together through the tough times, recently decorating their home for the holidays with a giant Christmas tree. Hopefully, the festivities will keep smiles on their faces!

