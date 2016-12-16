AP Images, Image Courtesy of TMZ

This is beyond disturbing! Video has finally been released of University of Oklahoma star running back Joe Mixon bashing in the face of a female student back in 2014. It landed him a one season football suspension, but after you see it, you’ll wonder why he didn’t receive even greater punishment.

This is absolutely horrifying. Back in 2014, University of Oklahoma star running back Joe Mixon, 20, punched a girl in the face after an altercation in a sandwich shop, but the video has not surfaced until Dec. 16, 2016 when he allowed legal team to release it. Now the entire world can see what a vicious monster he is after he can be seen on camera violently striking a girl in the face so badly that he knocked her out, caused a bloody nose and broke four bones in her face! We’ve got to warn you, this video is incredibly disturbing to watch.

The CCTV video shows a blonde student Amelia Molitor leaning over a table when Joe walks into the restaurant and goes straight over to her table. She looks up at him and says something and he starts to walk away before she gets up and pushes him in the chest and slaps him around before he delivers a powerful right punch to Amanda’s face. The force causes her to get whipped around so hard she hit her head on the table before crashing to the ground. Joe immediately leaves the shop as horrified onlookers rush over to Amelia’s aid.

Joe was charged with a misdemeanor, and took a plea deal that included one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling. The University of Oklahoma officials were aware of what was on the tape and decided to suspended him for the entire 2014 football season. Yep, that’s it. He clocked a woman in the face and got to stay in school, he just couldn’t play football for one season. Since he’s the Sooners’ star running back, he was welcomed back to the squad for the 2015 and 2016 seasons and helped lead his team to a berth in the 2016 Sugar Bowl.

While Joe issued an apology, he claimed that racial slurs were hurled at him and that is what initiated the encounter. He told The Oklahoman, “At the end of the night, a group of apparently drunk people started harassing us. Some of my teammates were wise enough to leave. I did not, and I am sorry.” Let’s just say his chances in the 2017 NFL draft have just dropped dramatically, since he did exactly what got former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice, 29, fired then blacklisted in the league.

HollywoodLifers, should Joe have received a greater punishment for hitting Amanda?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.