Tarek & Christina El Moussa: Why Friends Insist ‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Will ‘Stay Together’

There’s a glimmer of hope in the sadness of the separation of HGTV’s queen and king of real estate! A friend close to the ‘Flip or Flop’ gave HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on their plan to make their relationship work. Find out what they said!

Separations and divorces are always devastating, and even more so when children are involved. Tarek El Moussa, 34, and Christina El Moussa, 33, are putting their children first in the midst of their separation, which they announced on Dec. 12. Although there has been speculation that Christina is dating a new man, a source close to the couple says the Flip or Flop duo are trying to work out their issues and salvage their marriage.

The insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I am an eternal optimist and I think that Tarek and Christina are trying to work on things. Marriages are difficult and I think they are trying to work things out and stay together especially for the kids.” Aw.

The El Moussa’s, who wed in 2009, first welcomed their daughter Taylor in 2010. In the following years, Christina publicly struggled with infertility while Tarek was undergoing iodine radiation for thyroid cancer in 2013. After a failed in vitro attempt and a miscarriage, Christina and a cancer-free Tarek welcomed their second child, Braydon, in August 2015.

After giving birth to Brayden, the new mommy of two shared a sweet photo of her two children and wrote, “After trying for over two years to get pregnant, we are ecstatic to finally be a family of four. Baby Brayden is such a good baby boy, which does help emotionally. I am SO lucky to have such a happy baby. He is such a joy to be around it’s incredible. [And] Taylor loves being a big sister. Her favorite part is reading him stories at night.” Clearly, as our insider said, the children and their happiness are so special to Christina and Tarek.

Tarek and Christina announced their separation on Dec. 12, citing challenges in their marriage and the infamous incident involving a gun back in May, in which Christina called the police, claiming Tarek was suicidal. In their joint statement, the two revealed that they were going through counseling to sort out the issues that stemmed from the gun mishap and beyond. They continued to say, “During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” and revealed they would continue their professional work together.

“I think they are gonna stay together, at least I hope they do,” the source added. We hope so, too!

