Chrissy Teigen is the latest model to star in the 2016 ‘LOVE’ Advent Calendar and her video is absolutely amazing. She is completely braless in a plunging leotard while she does a full workout — it’s amazing! What do you guys think of Chrissy’s sexy new video?

Chrissy Teigen, 31, looks amazing in the Day 16, 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar video produced by Doug Inglish and styled by Sean Knight. She went completely braless under a sexy plunging blue bodysuit and showed off a ton of sideboob, butt, and pretty much everything.

Chrissy is in a bright blue American Apparel The Nylon Tricot High-Cut One-Piece, which features plunging sides and an open back. Chrissy opted to go completely braless under the one-piece, showing off massive sideboob, while the bottom of the swimsuit was a thong, showing off a ton of skin.

The video is actually hilarious aside from being totally racy. She rolls around on the floor in an ’80s workout ensemble — a bodysuit, a red sweatband around her head, matching red wristbands, and leg warmers. She does sit-ups towards a glass of white wine, (totally relatable), does pushups towards a giant plate of fries and eats them every time she goes down, and then takes a bite out of a huge hot dog — we are dying. This video is us in a nutshell.

We love Chrissy so much because she is so relatable and this video just proves how cool and down-to-earth she is — despite the fact that she’s half naked. The 2016 LOVE Advent Calendar Video Series has only gotten better as the days pass and we can’t wait to see what else is in store for us!

What did you guys think of Chrissy’s sexy workout video for LOVE — do you love it as much as we do?