Courtesy of TMZ

If Tarek and Christina El Moussa are trying to convince us of their not-so-ugly separation, they’ve got to do better than this! The former ‘Flip Or Flop’ couple shared an incredibly awkward hug after grabbing some coffee — and it’s a total must-see!

Uhhhh…let’s just be friends? In a poor attempt to fake their business partnership in front of the cameras, Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, engaged in one seriously awkward hug after grabbing Starbucks together. The Flip Or Flop team announced their separation on Dec. 13, but assured their fans that the show isn’t going anywhere! Tarek and Christina will continue to do real estate together on TV, which is probably the reason they’re still hanging out now. WATCH THEM HUG IT OUT, HERE.

We can’t say we’re too surprise that their coffee date ended so sourly, considering their breakup was less an ideal. Law enforcement arrived at the couple’s shared home after responding to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Eyewitnesses claim Christina was sobbing inside the house, while the man (probably Tarek) carried the gun outside and down a hiking trail. But instead of just a cop car showing up on scene, ELEVEN deputies were called in, and a helicopter was flying up above, via TMZ.

Just a couple of days into their separation, it appears Christina has already taken the first step into single-hood. The blonde beauty was photographed running errands without her sparkly wedding ring on! Unlike her chipper onscreen persona, Christina looked a little down in the dumbs this time, and instead of rocking a super-sexy skintight dress, she was cozied up in a sweater. Christina hid her beautiful face behind large sunglasses, and her sleek hairstyle was totally on point! Somehow Christina even manages to look drop dead gorgeous on her off days.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Tarek and Christina’s hug? Did it make you cringe?

