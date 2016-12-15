‘Hunger Games’ Reality Show Horror: Murder, Rape & More Allowed In Horrifying Series

Courtesy of Twitter

OMG! A new Russian reality show, titled ‘Game 2: Winter,’ is coming to TV soon, and it isn’t your average series. The ‘Hunger Games’-themed show will reportedly allow rape and other acts of violence on the survival series. Get the horrifying details here.

This is pretty disturbing. Russian reality show Game 2: Winter is taking the idea of reality TV to an extreme and terrifying new level. The ultimate survival contest, which is similar to The Hunger Games franchise in style and approach, has reportedly opened the door to allowing the show’s contestants to commit rape, murder, and other horrendous (and illegal) acts of violence, according to Deadline. This is insane.

The show, which is being brought to the screen by entrepreneur Ygevgeny Pyatkovsky, reportedly goes by the motto, “everything goes.” In addition to murder and rape, the rules reportedly will allow its contestants to brutally fight each other, abuse alcohol, and smoke anything. They can also bring knives and other weapons, but no guns. This definitely doesn’t sound like it cowoulduld be possible, but according to an official ad for the show, each of the contestants will give their consent to potentially being “maimed” or even killed! Yikes! Pyatkovsky also confirmed in an interview in Nov. 2016, that all potential contestants sign a waiver upon expressing interest, acknowledging all of the rules. And as of Nov. 18, the producer revealed that at least 60 people had already signed away their lives, including one American, Deadline reports!

But there’s a catch! According to multiple reports, participants have been warned that their actions aren’t completely consequence-free; police will reportedly be ready to take them away to the slammer if they should commit any major offense that violates Russian Federation laws. So that’s some good news — kind of.

As far as what else the reality show will entail, Pyatkovsky confirmed that Game 2:Winter will invite 30 male and female contestants on a nine-month survival test they surely will never forget, in a remote forest. The contestants will have to fight the freezing weather conditions, wild animals, and each other for a chance to win the $1.6M prize. “Imagine: a forest… [Contestants] will have three-four months before first cold snaps of winter to construct a shelter,” Pyatkovsky told Sputnik News on Dec. 14. “They can live separately or join up and form teams. You should also keep in mind that this will be a real forest, with dangerous wildlife and harmful insects.”

To enter, participants have paid $165K or been selected by viewers through an online voting competition. All of the contestants will reportedly be given survival training by Russia’s elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives, Deadline reports. There will also be some safety precautions put into place, such as a panic button with GPS satellite, but Pyatkovsky says that it would still take all emergency units about an “hour and a half to reach the area” anyway. We are freaking out just thinking about this!

Up to 2,000 cameras will capture G2W live and broadcast around the world in six different languages including English, Spanish, French, and Arabic. Although the official date has not been locked in, it’s projected to kick off on July 1 of 2017, and end on Apr. 2018. While most of us are trying to stop shaking from the horror of this being a real show, Pyatkovsky says, Game2: Winter “will be a very entertaining and educational project.”

