Megan Fox Joining Margot Robbie In ‘Gotham City Sirens’ As Poison Ivy? — New Clues

This NEEDS to happen! A new report suggests that Megan Fox is circling the role of the evil and sexy Poison Ivy in ‘Gotham City Sirens.’ Check out the hints that indicate she may have the role!

Megan Fox, 30, has reportedly been ordering very specific comic books recently, according to Bleeding Cool. She received a Harley Quinn #14, #17, and #38 comic books. These issues were reportedly sent to her Warner Brothers address. The first two comic books heavily feature Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. The last one takes a look at the Gotham City police department.

If she was only ordering these for her own pleasure, why would she send them to her Warner Brothers address? Why not her home address? There’s something going on here!

Now this is all speculation, but Megan would make an incredible Poison Ivy. If she does snag the role, she’ll be working alongside Margot Robbie, 26, who will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in Gotham City Sirens after the success of Suicide Squad. The movie is reportedly going to focus on the top female villains in the DC universe. Gotham City Sirens is based on a DC comic series that centered on Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy.

Megan has openly expressed interested in playing Poison Ivy in the past. Back in 2014, she admitted which superhero/villain she’d love to play on the big screen. “To play any superhero? Poison Ivy. …or Red Sonja, if I’m just gonna jump on the red hair thing,” she replied.

Gotham City Sirens is on the “fast track” to being made, so news of who will be playing Poison Ivy will be coming out soon. Will Megan get the role of the dangerous vixen? Time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Megan would make a good Poison Ivy in Gotham City Sirens? Let us know!