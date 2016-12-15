Louis Tomlinson’s Mom Sends Final Message To 1D Fans After Death: You Changed My Life

Courtesy of Instagram

Louis Tomlinson’s mom, Johannah Deakin, loved the One Direction fandom so much. Her husband, Dan Deakin, tweeted a heartbreaking message to the 1D fans that she asked him to send after her tragic death. In the message, Johannah thanked Directioners for changing her life. Click to see the full message.

“Hi, it’s Dan. Johannah asked for me to send this afterwards,” Dan Deakin tweeted on Dec. 13. “She wanted to thank you all, and to let you know that you have been amazing right from the start. You changed Louis’ life, but also her life. Your support now is as strong if not stronger than ever.”

He added with one final tweet: “So from Johannah one last time, thank you for everything.”

Johannah Deakin was truly one of a kind, and she will never be forgotten by Directioners. Louis Tomlinson’s mom tragically passed away on Dec. 7 at the young age of 43 after suffering from leukemia. Immediately after her death, fans flooded social media with their condolences.

In addition to her final message to fans, Johannah also made a wish on her deathbed for Louis, 24, to perform at the X Factor finale on Dec. 10, even if she wouldn’t be alive to see it. Louis fulfilled his mother’s dying wish and performed his new song, “Just Hold On,” in honor of Johannah. Louis made his mom so proud up on that stage.

In the midst of heartbreak, Louis has received overwhelming support from his family and friends. Louis’ 1D bandmates — Niall Horan, 23, Liam Payne, 23, and Harry Styles, 22 — were at the finale to support him. Ex-One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, 23, has reportedly been helping Louis cope in private. Our thoughts remain with Louis and his family during this devastating time.

