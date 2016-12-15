Chris Pratt Upgrades Anna Faris’s Wedding Ring — See The Stunning New Bling

REX/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially the cutest couple ever! They headed to the LA premiere of Chris’s new film, ‘Passengers,’ on Dec. 14th, when Anna was spotted showing off some new bling. Chris upgraded her wedding ring and it is insane!

Chris Pratt, 37, and Anna Faris, 40, are one of our all-time favorite couples because they’re both hilarious and madly in love. Anna showed her support for her hubby when she headed to the LA premiere of his new film, Passengers, on Dec. 14th.

While the happy couple have been married since 2009, Chris though it was time for a major upgrade and he decided to get Anna a bigger wedding ring — how amazing is that!? Anna told E! News exclusively, “He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago. I look at it and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it either!’ He’s an incredibly romantic man and I’m very, very lucky.” Yes, Anna is very lucky — this ring is absolutely insane!

When Anna was gushing about her ring, Chris hilariously responded, “She got me a tractor, so we’re kind of even!” We don’t think they’ll ever be even — the ring is drop-dead-gorgeous and she is one lucky gal! The new bling is huge and so sparkly, we were literally blinded. Anna’s ring was totally fine the first time and featured a simple silver band with a single diamond. With the upgrade, though, the ring takes up her entire hand and it is covered in diamonds!

We cannot even handle how cute this couple is and the fact that Chris wanted to upgrade Anna’s wedding ring is the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard! What do you guys think of Anna’s new bling — do you love it as much as we do?

