Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split: Last Minute Wedding Change Made Him Leave

Thu, December 15, 2016 10:09am EST by 13 Comments 38,484 Article Views
Anderson East Miranda Lambert Breakup
Oh, no! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East are splitsville, according to a Dec. 14 report, and it’s not just because she’s still hung up on Blake Shelton. Apparently, the country superstar changed her mind about some important wedding plans, and that forced Anderson to leave! Here’s what happened.

Miranda Lambert, 33, has been dumped by Anderson East, 28, and one of the reasons is because she flip-flopped on their wedding plans, an insider tells Star magazine in their Dec. 26 issue!

“Miranda unwittingly sabotaged any last chance of keeping their romance alive,” the source claims, “When she put their earlier, tentative wedding plans on hold in November, telling Anderson she was too busy traveling and promoting her new album.” Of course, Miranda’s new record The Weight of These Wings was wildly successful, and we think it’s ridiculous that Anderson would make her choose between him and her career, don’t you?

Miranda Lambert — Check Out The Country Star’s Best Pics Right Here

Still, the insider insists that this problem was the final straw for Anderson. “I believe that gave him the time to think everything over — and he realized it was probably time to bail,” the source tells the mag.

Look, maybe Miranda just wasn’t ready for marriage again so soon! As she said in a January 2016 interview: “[Marriage is] a tough business…If I ever were to get married again, I feel like it’s not about it being a step in life. It’s not about a piece of paper or a diamond. It’s the way you feel about somebody and the commitment in your heart.” If that’s not good enough for Anderson, well, perhaps it’s best that it didn’t work out between them.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Miranda and Anderson for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Anderson and Miranda have really broken up? Tell us!

