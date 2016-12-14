Taylor Swift V. Heidi Klum — Who Rocked The Sequin Jumpsuit Better?

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of World Red Eye

It’s the battle of the blondes! Taylor Swift and Heidi Klum rocked the same exact sequin jumpsuit and they both looked drop-dead-gorgeous. We loved the way they both looked so much and we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Taylor Swift, 27, and Heidi Klum, 43, are two of the most gorgeous blondes ever, so the fact that they’re in style showdown is seriously amazing. These two ladies couldn’t be any more different, so they fact that they opted to wear the same exact outfit is insane!

Taylor rocked the black Saint Laurent jumpsuit first, when she arrived at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, on April 3. The skintight black sequin jumpsuit is unbelievably sexy and Taylor looked unbelievable in it. The entire one-piece is made of sequins and features a cutout racerback with a choker and halter neckline. Taylor opted to pair the jumpsuit with a huge black patent leather belt around her tiny waist and a pair of sky-high black platform, peep-toe booties.

Heidi, on the other hand, rocked the same exact jumpsuit on Nov. 29th when she headed to Ocean Drive‘s annual Art of the Party event during Art Basel at Roche Bobois Warehouse in Wynwood, Fla. Heidi rocked the jumpsuit all by itself and opted out of any belt or accessories. Her body is so insane, so the one-piece seriously highlighted her perfect figure. She topped her entire dominatrix-esque look off with black sequin leather wrap bracelets, black earring climbers, and simple black patent leather ankle-strap sandals.

Both of these gorgeous blondes have insane bodies, so of course the skin-tight bodysuit looked unbelievable on both of them. We liked both of their looks so much and we can’t decide who wore the jumpsuit better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.