‘Survivor: Game Changers’: Season 34 Bringing Back The Game’s Boldest Players

After one of the craziest finales ever, Jeff Probst announced the theme for next season of ‘Survivor’ and gave a sneak peek of the familiar faces we’ll see in ‘Game Changers,’ including some of our past favorites.

Yes, that season 33 finale was insane and the season was full of an amazing cast — but every season is, right? And even though she left early this time, Michaela will be back! We actually will be seeing her on next season, “Game Changers,” a season made up of some of the biggest competitors to ever play the game.

We saw a little preview, and a few of the competitors were actually there. Here’s who will be on next season, which will again be in Fiji: Caleb Reynolds (Season 32), Tony Vlachos (winner of Season 28), Ciera Eastin (Seasons 27 & 31), Tai Trang (Season 32), Sheree, Sandra Diaz Twine (winner of Seasons 7 and 20) and Ozzy Lusth (Seasons 13, 16, and 23). Watch the first promo now!

Jeff also told Entertainment Weekly after the show that he knew right away he wanted Michaela on the upcoming season when she was sent home; they had left two spots open in case anyone stood out from Millennials vs. Gen X.

“For me, the decision was instantaneous. As she was walking off, I wanted to say, ‘Don’t worry. I’m going to call you in a couple hours to come back,'” Jeff told EW. “And you know, obviously, I have to call CBS and CBS said, ‘Fantastic. We trust you. Go for it.’ I called Michaela, and she was jumping up and down on the phone. You could hear it. She was screaming with excitement, and man, that just makes us so excited, because Michaela is everything you want in a Survivor player. She plays. She wears her emotion on her sleeve.”

As for what to expect, Jeff says that they expected it to be everyone “slugging it out,” but they didn’t really get that at first. “I anticipated a bloodbath out of the gate, and instead, it’s more like the movie Jaws,” he said. “It felt very much like all 20 people were looking at each other saying: ‘We know the shark is in the water. When’s it going to hit the boat? When’s it going to attack the boat?’ And so it has a very uneasy feeling in the beginning as people aren’t sure what to do, which is really interesting because, on the surface, you would think these are game players.”

