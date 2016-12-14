Robin Thicke’s Ex Paula Patton Comforting Him After Dad Alan’s Tragic Death

REX/Shutterstock

Robin Thicke could really use a shoulder to cry on right now! In the midst of dealing with his father’s tragic death, ex-wife Paula Patton is comforting the ‘Blurred Lines’ singer, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s the scoop!

All differences aside, Paula Patton, 41, will ALWAYS be there for Robin Thicke, 39. “Paula has been comforting Robin after the sudden death of his father,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both of their families loved Alan, and he was supportive with Paula when she was going through her divorce with Robin. Paula and Robin had been a couple for over 20 years, so, it’s in times like these that they can really help one another.” Just because a romance didn’t work out, doesn’t mean they can’t remain friends!

Alan Thicke was such a devoted actor and father, so when news hit of his passing on Dec. 13, celebs in this industry immediately took to Twitter to share their prayers. Robin took an extra day to gather his thoughts before publicly opening up, and this is what he said — “He’s the greatest man I ever met. I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him.” “It has been really difficult for him to lose him so unexpectedly,” the source continues. “Alan was such a good guy.”

It’s so amazing to see Paula and the “Blurred Lines” hit-maker coming together again. Since divorcing in 2014, Robin and the Hitch star have kept their distance, mostly because of his new romance with April Love, but in times like this, it’s important to let go of negative feelings. Robin is also lucky to have girlfriend (or possibly new wife) April by his side, as she’s a crucial rock in his life. There’s some talk that the lovebirds got secretly married in Nov., in which case, HUGE CONGRATS!

HollywoodLifers, how sweet is it that Paula is supporting Robin?!

