Kate Middleton Dresses Down In Casual Sweater & Jeans To Visit Cub Scouts

Kate Middleton headed to a Cub Scout Pack meeting in England on Dec. 14th to celebrate the organization’s 100 year anniversary. Kate arrived at the event in such a simple and casual outfit and we’re obsessed! What did you guys think of Kate’s sweater and jeans?

We cannot stress enough, how much we love Kate Middleton, 34. She is so down-to-earth and normal, it’s amazing. She went to visit the Cub Scouts in England on Dec. 14th, to honor their 100 year anniversary, and she was one of the boys for the day, as she dressed in jeans and a sweater, with the Cub Scout neckerchief around her neck.

We need to break this down because Kate’s outfit is just perfect. She opted to wear a pair of skin-tight, forest green skinny jeans with a cozy gray sweater. The gray turtleneck sweater was loose and baggy, while the sleeves were cutout. She paired the sweater with casual skinny jeans that we would literally wear, and a pair of knee-high Really Wild Spanish Boots in Chocolate Suede.

Aside from her outfit being super casual and cozy, she also got so into the event, when she rocked the Cub Scout neckerchief tied around her neck — how adorable is that!? Kate opted for minimal makeup and a loose, effortless blowout, completing the flawless and casual ensemble.

There is nothing we love more than seeing Kate dressed down in a casual and simple outfit. It just proves how cool and down to earth the Duchess of Cambridge really is. This casual outfit is a total 180 from her most recent look for the Royal Portrait when she rocked a stunning, bright red Jenny Packham gown.

We are loving Kate’s casually chic look from head-to-toe — are you guys?

