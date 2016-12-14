John Mayer Slams Taylor Swift In Deleted Tweet? — Her Birthday Is The ‘Lamest Day’

REX/Shutterstock

OMG, did John Mayer throw MAJOR shade at his ex, Taylor Swift, ON her birthday?! The singer allegedly tweeted and deleted a major diss about Dec. 13…which just so happened to be the day Tay turned 27. Check it out here!

“Tuesday, December 13 may be the lamest day of the year, conceptually,” John Mayer, 39, allegedly tweeted (then deleted). Of course, the message didn’t disappear before eager Taylor Swift, 27, fans got screen grabs — after all, Dec. 13 is her birthday, and the two used to date!

Taylor and John recorded the song “Half Of My Heart” in 2009, but it wasn’t until the Oct. 25, 2010 release date of her album Speak Now (which featured the breakup song “Dear John) that the world learned the two were actually involved romantically for a brief time. The song’s lyrics made it clear that things didn’t end well between the pair and that Tay was heartbroken over it, so there’s obviously some major history here. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to John’s rep regarding the authenticity of the tweet.

Of course, even if the tweet is real, it’s also possible that the singer wasn’t making any reference to Taylor at all, and then decided to delete it after fans started making that assumption. However, it’s no secret that John has never been shy about publicly shading his exes, so ya never know!

Chances are, though, the birthday girl isn’t paying too much attention to what her ex has to say — she was feeling a TON of love on her big day anyway. Taylor’s squad members like Gigi Hadid, 21, Martha Hunt, 27, Lily Aldridge, 31, and many more all gushed over her in social media posts of their own, and that’s what really matters, of course!

HollywoodLifers, do you think John was dissing Taylor with this tweet?

