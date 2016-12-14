‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Engaged: His Sweet Proposal To Linda Phan Revealed

‘Property Brothers’ star Drew Scott is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, and the story of the proposal is absolutely adorable. Get the scoop on how Drew popped the question right here!

Drew Scott, 38, proposed to his longtime love, Linda Phan, 31, on Dec. 13, and we couldn’t be happier for them! “I’ve never met another woman like her and once you do, you want to be with her forever,” Drew told PEOPLE. Aww, how wonderful! And if you think that’s sweet, the way Drew popped the question will totally blow you away.

The Property Brothers star had been planning a huge surprise for weeks as he worked to put together the big moment that would go down at the Toronto restaurant Piano Piano. “I’ve had to be as stealthy as a ninja to pull this off,” he told PEOPLE. Drew even said he’d kept the engagement ring on him, and did all his planning offline for weeks so Linda wouldn’t stumble upon it.

When you find that one perfect match, every day feels like #ValentinesDay A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:16pm PST

Drew is not a bad singer, having released two singles with his brother and fellow HGTV star, Jonathan Scott. So he decided to sneak off to New York City to record a cover of Train’s “Marry Me,” which was then played at the Dec. 13 dinner during which Drew proposed!

While the song was playing, the restaurant staff brought out a cake that had been decorated with illustrations from Dr. Seuss’s Oh the Places You’ll Go, a personal favorite of Linda’s. But, what made it so special was that the the title was changed to, “Oh the Places We’ll Go.” OMG, our hearts are bursting.

But the actual proposal was just the start to the evening, as Drew had planned an engagement party nearby that Linda thought was actually an office holiday party! All of their friends and family, including Drew’s brothers, Jonathan and J.D. Scott, were there to greet the couple. How romantic! We hope Linda and Drew have a beautiful wedding and a long and happy marriage!

