Christina & Tarek El Moussa Split: Why ‘Flip Or Flop’ Couple Haven’t Filed For Divorce Yet

Christina and Tarek El Moussa shocked fans of their hit HGTV show ‘Flip Or Flop’ when they announced their separation, and now HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY why they’re holding off on divorce for now. We have the scoop.

Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, totally surprised their fans when they announced their separation to the world on Dec. 12 — and that they’d actually been living apart for nearly eight months! So why haven’t they gotten divorced yet? “Christina and Tarek have separated but will be slow to pull the trigger on an actual divorce because both sides know the results will be costly,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Besides figuring out custody of their children, together the couple has tons of assets they have accumulated that neither one is quite yet ready to let go of.” Wow. We’re so surprised by all of this, but at the same time, what our insider is saying definitely makes sense to us.

As for the reasons why the couple decided to even split in the first place? Their relationship was filled with numerous marital problems behind the scenes of their hit HGTV show, Flip Or Flop. While some issues stemmed from Tarek’s parenting style of the couple’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, other problems resulted from Christina’s alleged high-spending habits and Tarek not wanting to be in the spotlight all the time.

“In a lot of ways they just seemed wildly incompatible,” a spice who worked with the couple previously told People. “She has champagne tastes, and he’s a beer-from-a-can kind of guy.” Wow. We love them both, and we just hope they continue to keep their childrens’ best interested in mind.

