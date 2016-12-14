Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split: He’s Convinced She Still Loves Blake Shelton

REX/Shutterstock

OMG, is Miranda Lambert and Anderson East’s relationship over after just one year?! The country superstar is still in love with her ex, Blake Shelton, and it’s taken a toll on her new romance, a new report claims. Get the latest here!

“[Anderson East] decided to leave Miranda [Lambert] because he feels that she’s never really gotten over Blake [Shelton] and he’s fed up,” an insider tells Star magazine. “She couldn’t feel more alone and miserable.”

It’s been just about a year since Miranda and Anderson went public with their relationship, and although things to get serious really quickly between the pair, the mag claims that it’s all fizzled out now. “[Anderson] began to feel that Miranda was still hung up on Blake,” the source explains. “He got angry and called her out on it. Unfortunately, I get the feeling Miranda will always be obsessed with Blake, to the point of it wreaking havoc on any other relationship.”

As we all know, Blake has certainly found a way to move on — he’s been hot and heavy with Gwen Stefani since the fall of 2015, and they truly seem happier than ever these days. Star even reports that Miranda is always checking Gwen and Blake’s social media accounts to see what they’re up to, which Anderson reportedly finds to be a “slap in the face.” He finally decided to pull the plug when she told him she wanted to put their wedding plans on hold to travel while promoting her album, the source reveals.

We’ll have to take this report with a grain of salt, though. After all, when the 33-year-old’s album dropped on Nov. 18, Anderson could not have been more supportive, even sending her an adorable message on social media. Plus, she just tagged him in an intimate photo on Instagram on Dec. 4, less than two weeks ago! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Anderson and Miranda are dunzo? Do you believe she’s still in love with Blake?

