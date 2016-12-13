Zayn Malik Reveals How He Got Taylor Swift To Collaborate On ’50 Shades Darker’

By now we’ve heard how epic the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ duet is, but how did it all begin? Luckily for us, Zayn Malik takes a walk down memory lane and reveals how he got Taylor Swift to collaborate on ’50 Shades Darker.’ Read on for all the juicy details!

Taylor Swift, 27, was in love with the idea of collaborating with Zayn Malik, 23, from the start! It definitely helped that Gigi Hadid was the middle man, but the “Pillowtalk” crooner explains that it was rather easy to have Taylor jump on board. “She heard the song because Jack [Antonoff] had played it to her, she really liked it so she went in the studio the next day,” he revealed on the Elvis Duran radio show on Dec. 13. Taylor already confessed to BFF Gigi that she enjoyed the track, so she passed on the good news to Zayn.

“[Gigi] mentioned to me that [Taylor] liked the song, so I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it,” Zayn continues. “I was like, I’ll ask her if she wants to be on it, and she was cool with it.” Well, there you have it, their collaboration was so genuinely authentic and flowed together right from the beginning. We were already beyond excited for 50 Shades Darker to come out in 2017, but knowing Zayn and Taylor have added to the soundtrack, we’ll be dying of impatience until it hits theaters.

But while the British hottie and the blonde bombshell seem chummy now, they haven’t always seen eye-to-eye. The two singers actually had a pretty big feud in 2015 when she was still dating Calvin Harris. That was the year Taylor decided to take her music off of Spotify, which in turn started a nasty Twitter war. Glad to see they’ve moved past it now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taylor and Zayn’s collaboration? Do you LOVE IT?