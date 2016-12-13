Taylor Swift’s 12 Hottest Rumored Romances Of All Time: Zac Efron, Ben Affleck & More

Image Courtesy of Big Machine Records/REX Shutterstock

Taylor Swift may only be 27 today, Dec. 13, but throughout her few years on this Earth, the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ singer has been linked to so many Hollywood heartthrobs. Some romances were legit, while others, well… they weren’t. So in honor of her b-day, we put together a gallery of her hottest rumored romances of all time! Check it out below.

Let’s be honest — it’s hard to date Taylor Swift without the entire world knowing about it. Just ask Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, or Calvin Harris. They’re just a few of the lucky men who had a chance at romancing the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer. But there have also been a number of famous men who have been linked to Taylor despite not really dating her. Unfortunately, they were also bombarded with endless questions about allegedly dating the pop star. So who are these guys? Well, they’re some of our favorite celebs! To see Taylor’s hottest rumored romances, click through our gallery above! Plus, check out the list below.

1. Drake

Did they or didn’t they? Source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Drake was definitely crushing on Taylor at one point or another. But as far as we know, nothing ever escalated past that. They also wrote some music together, so we’ll have to see if any of those songs end up on her next album!

2. Zac Efron

Taylor spent a lot of time with Zac while promoting their movie, The Lorax in 2012. Ellen DeGeneres accused them of dating, but they were just good friends. Then, once Taylor broke up with Tom Hiddleston, the rumors heated up again.

3. Ben Affleck

In October 2016, Taylor was rumored to be hooking up with Ben Affleck, but that obviously wasn’t true.

4. Ed Sheeran

Ed and Taylor have always been best friends, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating that there was more to the story. Sadly, there wasn’t. They’re just FRIENDS!

5. Matt Healy

Taylor was rumored to be dating The 1975’s Matt Healy after she was spotted at his band’s concert and wearing their band tee, however, he later confirmed they were just friends.

6. Chord Overstreet

Taylor and Glee star Chord Overstreet were seen together a few times back in the day, but their relationship never blossomed into a real romance. So perhaps they were just seeing each other. Still, for now, that’s just a rumor.

7. Corey Monteith

Taylor and Cory were also spotted out together a few times before his tragic death in 2013, but their relationship wound up being nothing more than a good friendship. She must just be a really big fan of Glee.

8. Jared Leto

After snapping a picture together in early 2014 at a Golden Globes after-party, Taylor was instantly linked to Jared Leto. But their interactions were never romantic.

9. Garrett Hedlund

Taylor and Garrett reportedly grabbed dinner together in 2011, so of course, romance rumors erupted. Sadly, it was nothing more than a rumor.

10. Zach Braff

Zach shot down rumors that he was dating Taylor, when a report emerged saying he was spotted at her house.

11. Lee Min Ho

Believe it or not, Taylor was rumored to be dating Korean actor Lee Min Ho, following her split from Tom Hiddleston.

12. Eddie Redmayne

And another man Taylor was rumored to be dating after her split with Tom was Eddie. Again — just another rumor.

