Taylor Swift’s Year In Review: Look Back At All The Ups & Downs On Her 27th Birthday

What a year it’s been for Taylor Swift! As the singer celebrates her 27th birthday, we’re looking back at all the highs and lows of her 26th year — from breakups to new romances to VERY publicized feuds and MORE. Relive it all right here!

26 started out strong for Taylor Swift, but a LOT has gone down for her in the last 12 months! She kicked off the year in a happy relationship with Calvin Harris, 32, even showing up to support him at his New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas. In the first few weeks of 2016, she had a LOT to look forward to, as well — she was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, and confirmed to open the show with a performance.

Everything got sent into a frenzy on Feb. 12, though, when her nemesis-turned-friend, Kanye West, 39, reignited their years-long feud by releasing his song “Famous,” in which he calls her a “b***h” and raps about having sex with her. It immediately turned into a he said/she said battle, with Kanye claiming he called Tay to ask permission to release the track and her saying he never told her about the ‘b***h’ lyric.

Despite the embarrassment from the song, Taylor still had her moment to shine at the Grammys: Along with winning for Best Video AND Best Pop Vocal Album, she took home the highly-coveted Album of the Year, and threw some shade at ‘Ye in her buzzed-about acceptance speech. This feud would continue to come back to haunt her throughout her 26th year, but more about that later!

Things were back on a high after the Grammys win, as Tay and Calvin celebrated their 1-year anniversary at the beginning of March, making the relationship her longest since she came into the public eye. To commemorate the milestone, the lovebirds secretly jetted away for a romantic vacation, not letting anyone in on where they were until returning home and updating their social media accounts with PDA pics.

Everything changed starting with the 2016 Met Gala in May, though. Fans quickly grew worried when video surfaced of Taylor spending time and even dancing with Tom Hiddleston, 35, inside. Taylor and Calvin confirmed the end of their romance on June 1, and just two weeks later, she was photographed kissing Tom. YIKES! She and Calvin then deleted all evidence of each other from social media, proving their breakup was not an amicable one.

And as if she wasn’t already being criticized enough for the fast rebound, Tay went through the ringer again that very week when Kim Kardashian, 36, totally bashed her in GQ, claiming she and Kanye have “proof” that she approved of “Famous.” Taylor seemed to ignore the latest diss, though, focusing all her attention on Tom and their highly-publicized relationship — they jetted off to Europe together after just weeks of dating, then flaunted MAJOR PDA during a Fourth of July weekend at her beach house, where he met a bunch of her friends.

In mid-July, things really blew up for Taylor, as it was revealed that she wrote Calvin and Rihanna’s hit “This Is What You Came For.” He totally shaded her and Tom’s romance and confirmed her feud with Katy Perry! Just days later, things were even worse: Kim released the video footage of Taylor and Kanye’s phone call about “Famous.” It made the singer come off as a liar, although she never denied having that conversation with Kanye, just disagreed with what he said the call was about.

Taylor decided to lay low after that, mostly only surfacing in fan photos online. Unfortunately, she and Tom broke up at the beginning of September, too, keeping her even more out of the spotlight. She returned with an epic performance at the F1 Show in October — her only concert of the year — and then had everyone talking after she was spotted at Drake’s 30th birthday party!

In November, Taylor made a surprise appearance at the CMA Awards to present Entertainer of the Year to Garth Brooks, and she spent a lot of time over the next few weeks with her girl squad, clearly not worrying about her love life. It was also announced that she landed a major deal with AT&T, was the highest paid musician of 2016, and would be getting her only channel on DirecTV Now, and she ended 26 on a MAJORLY high note — by releasing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik and having it shoot to No. 1 on iTunes in just an hour! We can’t wait to see what 27 has in store!

