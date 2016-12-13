Robert Pattinson Finally Marrying FKA Twigs Soon? The Truth

REX

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been engaged for more than a year now, and we’re totally wondering if they’re finally going to say ‘I do’ soon! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether the sexy couple will get hitched soon!

Robert Pattinson, 30, and FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, 28), got engaged back in 2015, but fans of the hot pair will have to wait a bit longer for them to make it official, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. “They are really not going forward with getting married anytime soon,” an insider tells us. “They seem to have it pretty good. They get to be there own people and then they are a couple together. They give each other room to breathe and that is why there is no stress to get married anytime soon. It’s just not something they are planning right now but no one should take that as a negative to their relationship.” While we’re bummed they’re not having their wedding day soon, we’re still so happy to hear this at least!

Robert and FKA flaunted their love while stepping out together in LA on Dec. 10, the first time being seen in three months! They looked so cute together, the hunky actor wearing a snazzy blue suit while the singer donning a gorgeous red gown. Seriously, talk about couple goals!

The two are known to keep their relationship extremely private, and while we now know that they’re not getting married soon, we’re thrilled to see them out and about together. After all, back in Oct. 2015 they were photographed apparently arguing at LAX! These days, they seem to be just more in love than ever. Aw!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Robert and FKA not getting married soon? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.