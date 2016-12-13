Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about a modern family! ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Kirk Frost might be hiding yet another secret from wifey Rasheeda. He allegedly has a side baby with a secret girlfriend, according to a new report. Read all about this reality show bombshell, here!

Well, this ought to be a juicy plot line for the show! Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple Rasheeda, 34, and Kirk Frost, 47, may be facing their biggest obstacle yet! There’s talk around town that Kirk has an alleged side baby with a secret girlfriend, according to MTO News. The baby is reportedly already four months old, and it’s said that he/she (who don’t know the gender yet) will appear on the next season with its mother — Kirk’s alleged side chick. Now, we aren’t saying this new family dynamic is a fact, but judging by Kirk’s sneaky past, we don’t blame Rasheeda for buying into it and freaking out!

The Dec. 13 report then discloses that cameras were rolling just in time to catch Rasheeda’s emotional reaction. The sexy reality star basically ripped Kirk’s head off, and seeing that this isn’t strike one, the gloves really came off! After obsessively binge-watching Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, it’s pretty obvious that Kirk and Rasheeda have had trust issues for a long time. It seems like Kirk often gets bored, his eyes start to wonder, and then he gets in trouble. He can’t say no when a beautiful woman approaches him! During the second season, Kirk hooked up with two girls in a hot tub…ON SCREEN! How can you even try deny the infidelity?!

But poor Rasheeda isn’t the only one affected by Kirk’s sleezy behavior. Turns out, Rasheeda’s mom totally resents Kirk now, and decided to take matters into her own hands. Protective momma bear comes over to the couple’s shared home, and RUNS OVER KIRK’S MOTORCYCLE with her car! Rasheeda was already thinking of meeting with a divorce lawyer at the time, so this news of an alleged side baby might send their marriage over the edge.

HollywoodLifers, do you believe the stories that Kirk has a secret side baby and side chick?

