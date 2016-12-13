Kim Kardashian: Why She Didn’t Join Kanye West’s Epic Meeting With Donald Trump

Kanye West completely blew our minds Dec. 13 by hanging out with President-Elect Donald Trump, but where was his gorgeous wife Kim Kardashian? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on why she wasn’t by her husband’s side for such a monumental occasion.

We’d never peg Kim Kardashian, 36, as one to miss such a huge opportunity as meeting with our next Commander-in-Chief, but the reality star intentionally stayed at home while her hubby Kanye West, 39, had a one on one meeting with Donald Trump, 70. It’s not that she wasn’t welcome at the Trump Tower face to face, she just didn’t want to be there. “Kim was also invited to the Trump meeting with Kanye, but turned down the opportunity. She did not want to join for several reasons, but mostly because she is not a supporter of Trump,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Kim wasn’t interested in meeting our President-Elect, she wanted to make sure that someone from her family was there to keep an eye on the volatile rapper. After all, he just got out of an eight-day hospital stay for an alleged mental breakdown exactly two weeks prior on Nov. 29. That’s why Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 36, accompanied the “Famous” singer to the New York City meeting.

“It was Kim’s mother Kris who insisted that Corey Gamble go on Kim’s behalf, and Kim loved the idea so Kanye agreed. Kris wanted Corey to be a kind of spy and chaperone for Kanye to make sure he behaved himself during the big meeting. Kris and Kim also trusted Corey to report back all the details,” our insider adds. “After everything Kanye has been through lately, he was glad to have someone from the family along for emotional support.”

It’s so weird to think that after Kanye’s release from the hospital, we still haven’t seen any pictures of him and Kim together, yet we’ve got Yeezy doing photo ops with the PEOTUS. It turns out that his concert rant where he pledged his support for Donald was the real deal!

