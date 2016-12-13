‘The Vampire Diaries’: Is Kai Coming Back For Final Season? See The Clues

Could the big bad Kai make a comeback in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ final season? After taking a look at these tweets and an Instagram photo, all signs are pointing to YES! Check out the hints now!

Let’s start with the latest development. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley posted an Instagram on Dec. 9 with girlfriend Phoebe Tonkin and Chris Wood, who played Kai. “Our son Chris,” Paul captioned the photo. Hmm… is Chris taking a break from filming Supergirl in Vancouver to head to the east coast for a Kai cameo?

Chris has also posted some very cryptic tweets in the past few weeks. One fan tweeted at Chris, “What’s kai parker doing?” Chris responded, “Trying to get out of hell probably.” Kai and Katherine are probably trying to get out of hell together, to be honest.

He also tweeted on Dec. 7: “Sorry I couldn’t make it to Orlando to see you guys, shoot schedule changed! But my being busy might mean good things for you…”

Chris could very well be talking about his Supergirl schedule, but it wouldn’t have been hard for Chris to stop by Atlanta to quickly film Kai’s return on The Vampire Diaries. Let’s hope that’s what happened.

Even though Kai Parker was totally evil, he became a fan favorite among TVD fans. However, it would be very hard to bring Kai back alive. Damon decapitated him in the season six finale. But Julie Plec has found a way to bring back every possible character, so anything is possible on TVD!

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on The CW. The final season will consist of 16 episodes, with the series finale airing March 10, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you want Kai to return to The Vampire Diaries? Let us know?