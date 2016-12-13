Donald Trump Shocker: Reveals He’s ‘Leaving His Businesses’ To Fully Focus On Presidency

REX/Shutterstock

What a relief! Donald Trump has finally come out and admitted that he’s going be treating the presidency as a full-time job by stepping away from his businesses once he becomes POTUS Jan. 20. Keep reading for his reassuring tweets to the American people.

President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, has been hammering away about the fact that he doesn’t have to stop working as a successful real estate mogul when he becomes the new Commander-in-Chief. While it would totally create the world’s biggest conflict of interest, the tycoon is letting us know that he’s actually going to spend all of his time running the country, just like anyone ELECTED PRESIDENT should! Geez, it’s not like being POTUS is a part-time job.

In a series of tweets — of course — Dec. 12, he told us that, “Even though I am not mandated by law to do so, I will be leaving my busineses before January 20th so that I can focus full-time on the……” in the world’s worse use of ellipses. To focus on WHAT??? Never mind the fact he doesn’t know how to spell “businesses.” C’mon Donald!

Even though I am not mandated by law to do so, I will be leaving my busineses before January 20th so that I can focus full time on the…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2016

Fortunately his next tweet let us know that he’ll be focusing on the presidency instead of something like catching up on Netflix. He also claims that his sons will be taking over his company and that he’ll be holding a news conference to elaborate on how he plans to separate his business interests and running the country, because it’s still a total entanglement.

Presidency. Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them. No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2016

I will hold a press conference in the near future to discuss the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest. Busy times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2016

The timing of the announcement is a bit suspicious as Donald has been fighting off news that Russian hackers may have had an influence in getting him elected president. Getting our attention by focusing on how he plans to separate Donald the businessman versus Donald the president is a great way to get the spotlight onto something new. But we find it pretty hard to believe that no new Trump deals will be made by his company over the course of the next four years. Donald is way too competitive a guy to let that happen.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it would have been unethical for Donald to keep running his businesses while running the country at the same time?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.