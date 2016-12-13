Billy Gilman Reveals What His Exciting Plans Are After ‘The Voice’

Image Courtesy of NBC

Billy Gilman is going to be making big moves after ‘The Voice,’ regardless if he wins or not. HollywoodLife.com chatted with the season 11 finalist EXCLUSIVELY before the Dec. 13, and he revealed his exciting plans after the competition is over. Hint: It involves a move to NYC!

HollywoodLife.com got the scoop straight from Billy Gilman, 28, about his future. When asked if he wanted to make an album or go on tour after The Voice, Billy told us: “Both and I see Broadway down the line. I want to stick my hand in all of the faucets. I want to act. I think that would be so much fun. I see myself making more records like the new one, “Because of Me.” It was like my mind was read from the last five years. I have wanted to make a record like Maroon 5. I wanted to do Owl City kind of vibe, that is what that song is and I am so pumped about that song. I can see myself making a record like that tomorrow. So I am happy that I am at that stage and I am happy that there is a path.”

Speaking of Broadway, NBC is going to be making the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie a live event starring Jennifer Lopez, 47, in 2017. We asked Billy if he would be interested in doing the live musical, and this is what he said: “Yeah! Will that be the next one? I like that.. I wanted to be in Hairspray, but I had a little obligation called The Voice. I wanted to message Craig [Zadan], the producer, and be like, ‘Hi, I am Billy Gilman and I want to be Link or whoever, maybe Corny!’ But The Voice called first!”

Billy, who’s on Adam Levine’s team, is up against Sundance Head, 37, Wé McDonald, 17, and Josh Gallagher, 25. The season 11 winner will be announced on Dec. 13 in a two-hour finale. Billy will perform a duet with American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, 34,!

