Taylor Swift’s 27th Birthday: See Her Best 27 Outfits Of The Year — Vote For Your Fave

Taylor Swift has officially turned 27 today, Dec. 13th, and we are so excited to celebrate our favorite pop star’s birthday! In honor of Taylor turning a year older, we decided to round up all of her best outfits of the year and we can’t decide which one was our favorite — what do you guys think? VOTE.

In honor of Taylor Swift’s 26th year coming to an end, we though it would only be right to celebrate her 27th birthday by rounding up 27 of her most amazing outfits throughout the past year, both on and off the red carpets.

It was so hard to pick 27 outfits, considering Tay is known for her fabulous street style. Some of our favorite looks from her have of course been on the red carpet, but most are just of her strolling down the streets of NYC. Let’s talk a walk down memory lane because these outfits are just too good.

Let’s begin with the first red carpet of 2016 — the Grammys, which is literally the Taylor Swift awards because she ends up leaving with a million awards. She arrived on the carpet in a stunning Atelier Versace ensemble — a neon orange bandeau crop top paired with a hot pink, high-waisted poufy skirt that featured a hip-high slit on the side showing off her insanely long legs.

From then on, Tay’s outfits have only gotten better and better, and we can’t forget the little style evolution she went through this year. Taylor swapped her preppy pieces for more edgy, punk looks, and it worked for awhile. She headed to the 2016 Met Gala rocking a sexy metallic silver snake skin Louis Vuitton mini dress with sexy cutouts on the side and even sexier lace-up black heels. She topped her look off with dazzling Eva Fehren jewelry and a jet black lip — it was perfect.

There are so many other outfits to choose from that we loved this year and we cannot decide which Taylor outfit was our fave! What do you guys think? VOTE.

