Zayn Malik, Calvin Harris & More: 16 Shocking Taylor Swift Collaborations

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock/SplashNews

The Internet was caught completely off-guard when Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik dropped a surprise duet out of nowhere on Dec. 8, but it wasn’t the first time there was major shock value surrounding a TS collaboration! Check out 15 more that totally surprised us right here!

Just months before the Taylor Swift, 26, and Zayn Malik 23, duet, the truth came out about another one of the singer’s collaborations that was completely unexpected. It turns out, she actually co-wrote Calvin Harris, 32, and Rihanna’s hit, “This Is What You Came For,” while she was still dating the DJ! Her involvement was originally kept on the DL, and when her songwriting was exposed over the summer, it turned into a bit of he said/she said regarding who wrote the music.

Calvin isn’t the only ex Tay’s worked with, either! When her and John Mayer’s song, “Half Of My Heart,” came out in 2009, everyone originally just thought it was a fun collaboration. But when her album, Speak Now, dropped the next year, revealing she’d actually dated the singer, we looked at the song in a whole new way!

And how about that epic surprise appearance Taylor made during Nicki Minaj’s 2015 VMAs performance!? Before the show, a public feud erupted between the ladies, and although apologies were made, we certainly didn’t expect the 26-year-old to show up onstage as Nicki opened the show. UNREAL.

Plus, who could forget all those times she invited special, surprise guests out at her concerts?! We loved ALL those duets, but Lisa Kudrow appearing at the Staples Center to sing “Smelly Cat” had to be one of the best of all. And before her falling-outs with Katy Perry, 32, Justin Bieber, 22, and Miley Cyrus, 24, Tay sang with all those big-name pop stars. Click through the gallery above to check out more shocking Taylor collaborations!

HollywoodLifers, which Taylor Swift collaboration shocked you the most?! Which is your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.