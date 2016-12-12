Courtesy of Instagram

This is so shocking. HGTV’s power couple, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have decided to separate after seven years of marriage, they said in a joint statement, Dec. 12. The split news comes after the ‘Flip or Flop’ stars were reportedly involved in a gun incident in May 2016, where police were called to their CA home. Get the frightening details here.

Tarek, 34, and Christina El Moussa, 33, have decided to separate after seven years of marriage, according to a statement they gave TMZ, Dec. 12. The king and queen of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, told the site that they’ve decided to separate, while they reevaluate their marriage. The two are committed to co-parenting, and “will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.” This is so sad.

Their unexpected separation comes after Tarek and Christina were involved in an incident where guns were present, according to the site. Back in May 2016, deputies reportedly responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at the former couple’s Orange County home. A large police presence showed up to the home, including 11 deputies and a helicopter, according to law enforcement, via TMZ.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw Tarek take a gun from his safe and run out the back door, where he took off down a hiking trail. That’s when Christina was allegedly seen running out of the house, while crying and shaking. In a matter of minutes, the site says the helicopter saw Tarek on a trail, and police told him to drop his weapon. Tarek reportedly told deputies that he had no intention of hurting himself, and that he just wanted to “blow off some steam.” In fact, Tarek allegedly only brought the gun along for mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

Upon returning to Tarek and Christina’s CA home, police reportedly found five guns, one of them being an AR-15, and seized the weapons. The couple told TMZ that as far as the reported gun incident goes, it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

In another statement, Tarek and Christina addressed the police situation, but did not mention a gun. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” Wow.

The couple wed in 2009, and have two children together —Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden, 1. We are very sad to hear about Tarek and Christina’s separation, and will keep you updated as this story develops.

