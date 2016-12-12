Lily Collins’ Hair At Critics’ Choice — Copy Exact Whispy Bun & Vampy Lip For Fall

REX Shutterstock

Lily Collins looked like a goth princess at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. Get her exact beauty look below!

Gregory Russell created this gorgeous hairstyle on Lily Collins for the Critics’ Choice Awards. He told us: “I was inspired by Lily’s Ellie Saab gown to create a romantic, prairie goth, 70’s inspired look with a modern texture.”

Here is the exact how to:

“1. On damp hair, create a center part. Apply one pump of the Matrix Style Link Volume Builder Mousse to the roots in the crown and one pump of Matrix Style Link Minerals Mineral Booster to the lengths.

2. Blow dry straight using a round brush. Pin the crown section to cool for added volume.”

“3. Once cooled, brush out hair and add Matrix Style Link Height Riser Volumizing Powder ($18, Matrix.com) to the crown for a messy, voluminous look. Distribute a pearl-sized amount of Matrix Style Link Mineral Grip Definer the ends for movement and texture.

4. Take the front quarter of the hair and twist it back gathering more hair and pinning as you work to the nape of the neck. Repeat on the other side.

5. Loop and knot the lengths to create a messy knot. Pull some stray pieces around the nape and face and spray with Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray for a lasting, wispy finish.”

Her gorgeous makeup was done by Fiona Stiles. She rocked red eyes and a deep berry lip. So gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lily Collins’ hair at the Critics’ Choice Awards?

