Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Lily Collins’ Hair At Critics’ Choice — Copy Exact Whispy Bun & Vampy Lip For Fall

dory Mon, December 12, 2016 9:23am EST by Dory Larrabee 1 Comment
Lily Collins Hair Critics Choice Awards
REX Shutterstock
View Gallery
43 Photos

Lily Collins looked like a goth princess at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. Get her exact beauty look below!

Gregory Russell created this gorgeous hairstyle on Lily Collins for the Critics’ Choice Awards. He told us: “I was inspired by Lily’s Ellie Saab gown to create a romantic, prairie goth, 70’s inspired look with a modern texture.”

Here is the exact how to:

“1. On damp hair, create a center part. Apply one pump of the Matrix Style Link Volume Builder Mousse  to the roots in the crown and one pump of Matrix Style Link Minerals Mineral Booster  to the lengths.

2. Blow dry straight using a round brush. Pin the crown section to cool for added volume.”

Critics’ Choice Awards — See Red Carpet Pics

“3. Once cooled, brush out hair and add Matrix Style Link Height Riser Volumizing Powder ($18, Matrix.com) to the crown for a messy, voluminous look. Distribute a pearl-sized amount of Matrix Style Link Mineral Grip Definer the ends for movement and texture.

4. Take the front quarter of the hair and twist it back gathering more hair and pinning as you work to the nape of the neck. Repeat on the other side.

5. Loop and knot the lengths to create a messy knot. Pull some stray pieces around the nape and face and spray with Matrix Style Link Texture Builder Messy Finish Spray for a lasting, wispy finish.”

Her gorgeous makeup was done by Fiona Stiles. She rocked red eyes and a deep berry lip. So gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lily Collins’ hair at the Critics’ Choice Awards?

More Critics' Choice:

Critics' Choice Awards Winners 2016 -- Full List: 'La La Land' Wins Big
Ariel Winter Debuts Long Bangs At Critics' Choice Awards -- Love Or Loathe?
2016 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet -- PICS

ad