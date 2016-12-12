Lamar Odom Checks Into Rehab After Heartbreaking Divorce From Khloe Kardashian

REX/Shutterstock

Good for him! One year after his near-fatal overdose, Lamar Odom has allegedly checked himself into rehab. ‘It was his own decision,’ and he did not fall off the wagon. He just wants to work on his mental and physical health, a new report claims. Get all the details here!

“It was his own decision. He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life,” a source close to Lamar Odom told E! News. “He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety.”

The former pro basketball player checked himself in a San Diego, California facility, following his heartbreaking divorce from Khloe Kardashian. This, of course, comes just days after a judge finalized their split, and more than a year after his near-fatal overdose.

As we previously told you, Lamar was found unconscious at a brothel in Crystal, Nevada in October 2015. An ambulance rushed him to a hospital, where doctors found drugs in his system. He was then transported to a Los Angeles hospital, where Khloe remained by his side day and night.

At the time of his near-fatal overdose, Khloe was told Lamar only had four hours to live, but he defied the odds and miraculously survived.

Even so, Lamar hasn’t exactly been sober since then. He was reportedly kicked off a plane in July 2012, when he was discovered drunk and vomiting. And Khloe has obviously been worried about him. Hopefully, this stint in rehab will help Lamar get the support he’s looking for. And perhaps it’ll also help ease a bit of Khloe’s worries.

