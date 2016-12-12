‘Flip Or Flop’ Fans Devastated Over Tarek & Christina’s Shocking Split — See Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, no! Now that news of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split has been revealed, ‘Flip Or Flop’ fans are heartbroken to hear that their fave HGTV couple has called it quits. Click inside to see the tweets!

Christina, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, are dunzo, HollywoodLifers. The married stars of HGTV’s Flip Or Flop home renovation reality show revealed that they have been separated since May 2016, and fans of the show are taking the news rather hard. As a matter of fact, the news of Tarek and Christina’s split rocked their audience so hard that Flip Or Flop was trending on Twitter for most of the morning the day the news broke, December 12.

Since the couple were together for 7 years, they claim they are “reevaluating” their marriage before officially filing for divorce. Sadly, the separation came shortly after a terrifying incident in which police responded to their home after reports of “a possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Now, fans are using social media as a way to express their sadness over the split, including one who claims that 2016 is now officially “f–ked.” Check out the tweets below:

Pissed Christina and Tarek split up but if Chip and Joanna ever split I'll need atleast 3 weeks to recover — Special K (@HersheyKissel) December 12, 2016

I always thought Tarek and Christina had the best marriage. So sad 😢 — Sarah Reynolds (@ThatGirlSarahJo) December 12, 2016

I didn't think 2016 was totally fucked until Tarek and Christina broke up — Whitney Smith (@smithwhitney) December 12, 2016

I am irrationally upset about Tarek and Christina. #FliporFlop — Melissa Edwards (@MelissaLaurenE) December 12, 2016

Tarek & Christina from Flip or Flop are getting a divorce 💔 Excuse me while I mourn by eating my tears in chocolate 🍫🍫🍫🍫🍫 — Lauren Christine 🎄 (@thatLCgirl) December 12, 2016

If Tarek and Christina are split then I just don't believe in love anymore bc no. They're supposed to be together 5-ever. 🙅🏼💔 — sadie ruff.. (: (@sadielayne93) December 12, 2016

For those of you unfamiliar with the Flip Or Flop stars, Christina and Tarek tied the knot in 2009. They have two beautiful children together — Taylor Reese, 6, and Brayden, 1 — and are committed to continuing co-parenting.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How do YOU feel about Tarek and Christina going their separate ways? Comment below with your thoughts.

