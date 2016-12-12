Emma Stone’s Gorgeous, Frizz Free Hair At Critics’ Choice — Get It With Drugstore Picks

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone had not one hair out of place at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Dec. 11. Find out how to get her exact hair look with products from the drugstore below!

L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist Mara Roszak created the stunning, sleek look for Emma Stone.

She told us about the inspiration: “Emma’s beautiful, black dress, coupled with her personality, inspired the hair look. Her dress has a more classic silhouette so I wanted to do a sleek look, yet one that was fresh and modern. She likes to move and feel free, so I wanted the style to be soft and fresh without any stiffness. Essentially, it was a fresher take on a sleek look.”

Here’s how to get the look:

“Mara started by prepping her hair with L’Oreal Pairs Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum and ran it through the ends and mid-way of up the hair.

Next, she sectioned the hair and parted it with a slightly off-center part. She then blow dried the hair using the ghd Air Hairdryer with a medium-sized brush, rolling the ends slightly.

Once her hair was dry, Mara sprayed L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Strand-Smoother Serum Spray ($4.99) all over the hair and brushed it through to give the hair a nice layer of shine.

Mara flipped Emma’s part to the other side to give the hair a bit of volume on the top while still keeping a deeper part.

To give the hair a smooth, sleek look, she used the ghd Platinum Styler all over to touch up the hair.

Once done with the styler, she sprayed L’Oreal Paris Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray all over the hair to keep it fresh and smooth all night, but without any stiffness.

To finish, Mara sprayed L’Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist on her pinky finger and glided gently over any flyaways to seal in the look.”

All the L’Oreal products are available at the drugstore and cost $14.99 or less!

