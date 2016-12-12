Drake ‘Scrambling Like Crazy’ To Get Taylor Swift Epic 27th Bday Present: His Plans Revealed

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet

While Taylor Swift and Drake’s rumored romance continues to heat up, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what Drizzy plans to do to make Tay’s birthday, Dec. 13, super special! Drake really wants to ‘impress’ Tay with an amazing present since she’s so ‘special’ to him! Get the scoop inside his epic plans!

Taylor Swift‘s 27th birthday is right around the corner and Drake, 30, is starting to feel the pressure about getting the perfect gift for his close friend! Tay’s big day is Dec. 13, which leaves Drake with less than 24 hours to find the most epic present ever! “Drake wants to show Taylor love in the biggest way by buying billboards all over Los Angeles wishing her a very happy birthday,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. OMG!

“He would love nothing more than to see Taylor’s beautiful face with a special birthday message on a billboard plastered all over CA.” However, “he used this tactic with Rihanna, [28] to congratulate her on the Michael Jackson Vanguard Video Award” that she received at the 2016 VMAs.” So, what will he do now?

Well, “Taylor is super special to him and he doesn’t want to upset her or make her feel like she’s second fiddle by doing something that he already did for another female,” our source said. Fair enough. And, get this — “He even contemplated dressing up as Santa, with the intent that she would sit on his lap while he gives her a present. But, he thought that would be too corny.” Lol! That’s cute, but he may be right.

We’re so used to Drake being a smooth, rapper with all the right words, but that’s not the case when it comes to Tay. “Drake’s usually creative when it comes to surprises, but where Taylor is concerned, he’s at a loss,” our source revealed. Drizzy is a bit uneasy because “he honestly doesn’t know what a humble princess like her would want.” Drake better hurry up if he wants to find the perfect gift for Tay. “He’s got a day left to figure it out and he’s scrambling like crazy to impress Taylor with a birthday present with a wow factor,” the source said. This is seriously adorable!

Drake is so sweet! Although he doesn’t have a lot of time, we have a feeling Drizzy will pull through and make this the best birthday Tay’s ever had. We’re not sure Drake has to do too much, since the singer has been smitten with the rapper over just a few dinner dates, and secret hangouts. Not to mention, it looks like he’s already won her over when it comes to music. There are multiple reports claiming the two are collaborating together musically. And, the last we heard, Tay and Drake were in talks about debuting an epic duet at the 2017 Grammys!

