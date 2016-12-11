Detroit Lions Vs. Chicago Bears Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s the best versus the worst in the NFC North, as the red-hot Detroit Lions host the last place Chicago Bears at Ford Field. This rough and tumble division always provides for amazing football, and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream!

Who could have imagined back in week four of the NFL season that the 1-3 Detroit Lions would turn things around and end up leading the NFC North with a solid 8-4 record going into week 14! Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 28, has led his offense to rally back and own the division and the Lions’ playoff hopes are riding high as they play host to the Chicago Bears. When these two teams first met on Oct. 2, Chicago pulled off a 17 -14, win so it’s not like they don’t know how to be victorious against the Lions. Be sure to tune in when these two teams square off again Dec. 11 at 1pm EST, because we’ve got your way to watch online. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIONS VS. BEARS LIVE STREAM.

While Chicago may have had Detroit’s number earlier in the season, the team has been decimated by injuries with 15 of their starters currently on injured reserve. That includes quarterbacks Jake Cutler, 33, who suffered a season ending injury to his shoulder in Nov. against the New York Giants, and Brian Hoyer, 31, who broke his arm earlier in the season. Third stringer Matt Barkley, 26, will get the start against Detroit, but with so many of their key players out, he’s not going to have a lot of offensive weapons to turn to.

Detroit has been on a roll and could end up 9-4 with a win over the Bears, solidifying their chances at taking the NFC North thanks to completely lackluster play by the Vikings and Packers this season, as both teams head into week 14 at 6-6. Detroit is going to want to make the most of home field advantage against a weak team, as their next two games see the Lions hit the road against the surging New York Giants, then head to Dallas to play the best team in the NFL. In December football, every game matters!

