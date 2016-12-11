New York Jets Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Talk about two teams desperately in need of a win! The shockingly bad San Francisco 49ers play host to the AFC East basement dwelling New York Jets and the good news is one of these squads will finally get a victory. We’ve got your live stream details to catch all the action.

The good news for the New York Jets is they finally get a chance to snap a four game losing streak as they head to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA to take on the 1-11 49ers. This one should be a gimme as San Fran won their season opener and have proceeded to melt down in epic proportions during 2016, not winning a single game since Sept. 12. Will they end up with a 1-15 season? Tune in to watch the Jets take on the 49ers online at 4:05pm EST Dec. 11. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE JETS VS. 49ERS LIVE STREAM.

Despite getting benched after the worst performance of his career in week 13, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, 29, will get the start against the Jets. In three quarters of play, he completed only one pass in a 26-6 drubbing by the awful and injury-decimated Chicago Bears. That level of poor play ended up seeing Colin get benched in favor of backup Blaine Gabbert, 27.

“Kap is going to be the starter and we’ll go from there,” 49ers offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins announced Dec. 6. “We just decided during the game (in Chicago) to try to see if Blaine could give us a spark. Kap is back being the starter. It’s nothing other than that.”

It’s not like the Jets aren’t without their quarterback woes as well. Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, 34, got benched during their week 13 slaughter by the Indianapolis Colts 41-10 in favor of backup Bryce Petty, 25. Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced earlier in the week that Bryce will remain their starter for the rest of the 2016 season. Hmm, between the quarterback disaster zones on both the 49ers and Jets’ squads, maybe Dallas’ Tony Romo, 36, can find a new home in the off-season now that Dak Prescott, 24, is the Cowboys starting QB. For both S.F. and N.Y. it’s basically just time to look towards the 2017 season and how to rebuilt their once proud teams and a solid franchise quarterback is something they both desperately need.

